Late Goal Helps Rapid City Sink Thunder

January 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Calder Brooks scored with three minutes left to help Rapid City knock off Wichita on Friday night, 3-2, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Dalton Skelly and Logan Fredericks scored for the Thunder while Brayden Watts added two assists.

Brett Gravelle put the Rush on the board at 9:11 of the first period to make it 1-0. He stole the puck near his own line, came down into the Thunder zone and beat Jake Theut for his 12th of the year.

At 15:32, Skelly tied the game as he caught a beautiful pass across the slot from Jay Dickman for his second of the year.

Rapid City regained the lead at 18:59 as Gabriel Chabot scored from in front of the crease. The goal was reviewed to see if he used a kicking motion to put it past Theut, but it was allowed to stand.

In the second, Fredericks tied the game at 5:34. Watts found him on the right circle and he fired home a wrist shot for a shorthanded goal to make it 2-2.

Brooks gave the Rush a 3-2 lead at 16:40 of the third. Derek Perl fired a shot from the right point back towards the net and Brooke redirected it past Theut for his fourth of the year.

Wichita pulled Theut down the stretch, but couldn't get the equalizer and Rapid City claimed the 3-2 win.

Watts has 26 helpers, giving him 33 points. He is tied for seventh in points and tied for the league-lead in assists. Dickman has assists in back-to-back games. Clarke added an assist, giving him points in five-straight.

Wichita closes out its three-game series against Rapid City tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.