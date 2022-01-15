Point Earns Shutout in Steelheads 6-0 Road Rout over Grizzlies

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - Goaltender Colton Point stopped all 25 shots as the Idaho Steelheads (19-13-1) took a strong 6-0 win over the Utah Grizzlies (21-12-2) on Saturday night from Maverik Center.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Steelheads got out in front early in the first period thanks to a one-time shot from captain A.J. White (PP, 3:54 1st) on a 4-on-3 power play to stretch ahead 1-0. White (3:46 2nd) then added his second goal of the night on a rebound pushed through a scrum to double the lead before forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (8:46 2nd) scored on a breakaway exactly five minutes later to eventually send the game to the third period, 3-0. The Steelheads blew the game open in the final frame with a shorthanded strike by forward Zack Andrusiak (SH, 4:59 3rd) as well as a second from Aksiantsiuk (PP, 9:05 3rd) and a second shorthanded goal coming from forward Shawn McBride (SH, 12:03 3rd) in the 6-0 victory.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - Colton Point (25-save shutout)

2. IDH - A.J. White (2 goals, game-winner)

3. IDH - Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (two goals)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Colton Point - 2nd-career shutout, 1st of the season

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- A.J. White: White put home the first two goals of the game, earning both his game-winning goals in the team's last two victories. White leads the Steelheads in all scoring categories (13-21-34).

- Yauheni Aksiantsiuk: Aksiantsiuk also earned a two-goal night for his third multi-goal game and first points since December 11. Aksiantsiuk now sits tied for second on the team in goals (11).

- Colton Point: Point earned his first shutout of the season in a 25-save effort as well as his second of his career. He's now won back-to-back games as his goals-against average plummets to 2.38 and save percentage hops up to .921.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads earned their biggest win of the season in the rout of the Grizzlies. The six-goal output is tied for the second-most in a game this season with their six goals in last Friday's 6-3 win at home and only trails their seven tallies on Opening Night, also against the Grizzlies. The shutout for Colton Point is the largest goal-differential in a shutout for the Steelheads since Nov. 24, 2018 when Tomas Sholl stopped 41 shots against the Rapid City Rush in a 6-0 win. The Steelheads have earned a 6-0 shutout now 10 times in the ECHL era with the most goals in a shutout coming at seven tallies on Dec. 21, 2005 in Phoenix as well as Feb. 24, 2007 against Utah.

ATTENDANCE: 8,500

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads and Grizzlies finish their three-game weekend on Monday, Jan. 17 at 1:10 p.m. from Maverik Center. Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. on 95.3 KTIK "The Ticket" & FloHockey.tv.

