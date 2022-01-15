Sunday's Greenville Swamp Rabbits Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

January 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The ECHL and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced that Sunday's game versus the South Carolina Stingrays at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled for January 26, 2022.

Fans who purchased tickets for Sunday's game are asked to hold on to them, at this time, will be valid for the rescheduled date or can be redeemed for any other game night, by calling our ticket office at 864-674-7825.

For questions regarding specific ticket information, fans are asked to contact the Swamp Rabbits at 864-674-7825 or info@swamprabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.