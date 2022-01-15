Rinaldi Leads Offense, Rabbits Down Everblades 3-1
January 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE S.C - Two first period power-play goals and a three-point performance from Anthony Rinaldi lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits over the first place Florida Everblades 3-1 on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
In a penalty-filled first period, Greenville would strike first with a power-play goal at 14:51 by Anthony Beauchamp, his first of his career, coming on a major penalty assessed against Florida. On that same power-play, Greenville added a second goal by Austin Eastman, his second in as many career games, at the 17:15 mark.
In the third, the Everblades cut the deficit in half with a goal from Blake Winiecki, his 17th of the season, at 9:59. Just beyond the midway point of the frame, Anthony Rinaldi tallied his third point of the game with a snap-shot goal at 10:37 to secure a 3-1 score line.
With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 10-15-3-3 while the Everblades fall to 19-9-3-3 on the season.
The Swamp Rabbits' game versus the South Carolina Stingray, originally scheduled for Sunday has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled for January 26 at 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
