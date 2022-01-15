Americans Fall in a Shootout

Kansas City, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), lost to the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night 3-2 in a shootout in front of 3,644 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Americans blew a 2-0 lead, giving up the tying goal in the third period to even the game at 2-2. It was a shorthanded goal, the league-leading 12th shorthanded goal this season given up by the Americans.

"Frustrating loss tonight," said Americans Captain Spencer Asuchak. "I know things are not going our way right now, but we believe in the guys in our room. We will get this turned around sooner than later."

Jack Combs and Branden Troock provided the only goals for Allen. Troock had a goal and an assist in the loss.

Hayden Lavigne was solid in net for the Americans stopping 37 shots. Kansas City cashed in on both opportunities in the shootout. The Americans were 0-for2.

With the loss on Saturday night, the Americans losing streak has reached four games although the team has picked up two points in both losses this weekend.

The Americans play the third and final game of the weekend on Sunday afternoon in Tulsa.

