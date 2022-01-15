Stingrays Postpone Sunday Game Due to Inclement Weather
January 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The ECHL and South Carolina Stingrays announced on Saturday that the South Carolina game versus Greenville at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena scheduled for tomorrow (January 16) has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game is scheduled to be made up on Wednesday, January 26th in Greenville.
The Stingrays next game is set for Friday, January 21 as the team heads to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville to take on the Icemen at 7:00 p.m.
Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.
