Rush Claim 5-3 Win over Thunder on #ILOVEWICHITA Night

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed out a three-game mini series against Rapid City on Saturday night, falling 5-3 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Logan Fredericks, Stephen Johnson and Jay Dickman provided the offense for the Thunder.

Fredericks put Wichita on the board first at 6:47 of the first period. He went to the net after giving a pass to Tyler Jeanson and put home a rebound near the right post.

Rapid City tied the game at 17:05 as Brett Van Os fired a shot from the right circle that redirected off a Thunder skate past Jake Theut for his fifth of the year.

Stephen Johnson gave the Thunder a 2-1 margin early in the second. Carter Johnson came in up the left wing, lost the puck near the left circle and Stephen Johnson hammered a slap shot past Bailey Brkin for his third of the year.

At 12:01, Van Os recorded his second of the game and tied it at two. He fired a shot from the right boards off the skate of a Thunder defenseman and it got through Theut to make it 2-2. Zach Court gave Rapid City the lead for good at 13:33. Garrett Klotz fired a shot from the high slot off Theut. Court found a rebound and banged it home to make it 3-2.

Early in the third, Calder Brooks tallied his fifth of the season on the power play to make it 4-2. He tipped home a pass from Brett Gravelle near the front of the net.

Dickman cut the lead to 4-3 at 6:05. Clarke took a feed from Michal Stinil up the right wall, fed a pass to the front of the net and Dickman beat Brkin for his ninth of the year.

Theut was pulled for the extra attacker, but Kenton Helgeson found an empty net to make it 5-3.

Fredericks has goals in back-to-back games. Clarke collected an assist to push his point-streak to six. Dickman has points in four of his last five contests.

Wichita remains at home next Friday night to host Tulsa starting at 7:05 p.m.

