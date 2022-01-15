Royals Meet Worcester in Second Leg of Back-To-Back at DCU Center

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Worcester Railers Saturday, Jan. 15 at 7:05 p.m. at the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass. This is the 6th of 12 meetings between the two teams this season. The Royals are 4-1-0 against the Railers, scoring 20 goals and allowing 12.

A three-goal second period for Reading and a two-goal night for Thomas Ebbing led the Royals to a 6-3 win over the Railers Friday night, Jan. 14th. Anthony Gagnon, Brad Morrison, Kenny Hausinger and Brayen Low each collected a goal as well in the road victory. Both teams were awarded penalty shots in the middle period and both were successful. Cole Coskey went for the Railers and Thomas Ebbing went minutes later, scoring his first of two in the game.

Ebbing's multi-goal game was the fourth of his ECHL career and his first of the season. Jacob Pritchard currently holds a three-game point streak and has tallied four points (four assists) and a +3 rating in his last five games.

The Royals now sit at the top of the North Division. They play seven games against divisional opponents before a three-game series with the second place team in the division, the Newfoundland Growlers, beginning on Feb. 2nd. Reading holds a 14-7-4-1 record with 33 points, 1 ahead of the Growlers, who have played three fewer games than Reading, 3 points ahead of Maine, and 4 ahead of Trois-Rivieres. Adirondack sits fifth, 5 points behind Reading. The Railers are last with 22 points in 27 games.

Fans can listen to the game at mixlr.com/readingroyals or watch at FloSports through bit.ly/RoyalsFloSports.

UPCOMING GAMES

Monday, Jan. 17 at 1:00 p.m. vs. Worcester - The annual MLK Day Game! Kids attending will receive a youth jersey giveaway and get free tickets with the purchase of an adult ticket. They can also get $1 candy bags.

Saturday, Jan. 22 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivieres - DC Superheroes Night! Meet Superman and get $1 superhero ice cream pops as you watch the Royals wear a specialty jersey during the game. Attend the Postgame Party presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Reading afterwards.

Sunday, Jan. 23 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivieres - It's Undie Sundie/Country Night! Donate packaged underwear by throwing it on the ice after the Royals' first goal of the game. All undergarments will be donated to charity. The first 2,000 fans will receive a puck giveaway presented by Berks-Schuylkill Oil Heat Association. Get $1 popcorn, nachos and hot dogs all game. It's also a Salute to Essential Workers Sunday presented by Visions Federal Credit Union for trades workers.

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

