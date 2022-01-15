ECHL Transactions - January 15

January 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 15, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Jacksonville:

Dave Nippard, F

Trois-Rivières:

Thomas Ethier, F

Olivier Hinse, F

Darick Louis-Jean, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Shawn Weller, F added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)

Delete Ryan Smith, F loaned to Springfield

Cincinnati:

Add Matt Cairns, D assigned by Rochester

Florida:

Add Avery Peterson, F team suspension lifted, added to active roster

Delete Avery Peterson, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Angus Redmond, G added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)

Add Brett Kemp, F activated from reserve

Delete Dean Yakura, F placed on reserve

Delete Mark Hartig, G released as EBUG

Idaho:

Delete Mason Mitchell, F loaned to Stockton

Indy:

Add Liam Folkes, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D activated from reserve

Delete Riley McKay, F recalled by Rockford

Delete Karl El-Mir, F loaned to Ontario

Delete Keegan Iverson, F loaned to Ontario

Iowa:

Add Michael Johnstone, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Billy Constantinou, D loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Kansas City:

Add Willie Corrin, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Orlando:

Add Dan Herman, G added as EBUG

Delete Amir Miftakhov, G recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Trois-Rivières:

Add Olivier Hinse, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Utah:

Add Nick Henry, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Add Andrew Nielsen, D assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Joey Colatarci, D placed on reserve

Delete Luka Burzan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)

Wichita:

Delete Evan Buitenhuis, G loaned to Bakersfield [1/14]

Worcester:

Add Myles McGurty, D activated from reserve

Delete Austin Osmanski, D recalled by Springfield

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.