ECHL Transactions - January 15
January 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 15, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Jacksonville:
Dave Nippard, F
Trois-Rivières:
Thomas Ethier, F
Olivier Hinse, F
Darick Louis-Jean, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Shawn Weller, F added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)
Delete Ryan Smith, F loaned to Springfield
Cincinnati:
Add Matt Cairns, D assigned by Rochester
Florida:
Add Avery Peterson, F team suspension lifted, added to active roster
Delete Avery Peterson, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Angus Redmond, G added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)
Add Brett Kemp, F activated from reserve
Delete Dean Yakura, F placed on reserve
Delete Mark Hartig, G released as EBUG
Idaho:
Delete Mason Mitchell, F loaned to Stockton
Indy:
Add Liam Folkes, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D activated from reserve
Delete Riley McKay, F recalled by Rockford
Delete Karl El-Mir, F loaned to Ontario
Delete Keegan Iverson, F loaned to Ontario
Iowa:
Add Michael Johnstone, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Billy Constantinou, D loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Kansas City:
Add Willie Corrin, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Orlando:
Add Dan Herman, G added as EBUG
Delete Amir Miftakhov, G recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Trois-Rivières:
Add Olivier Hinse, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Utah:
Add Nick Henry, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Add Andrew Nielsen, D assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Joey Colatarci, D placed on reserve
Delete Luka Burzan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)
Wichita:
Delete Evan Buitenhuis, G loaned to Bakersfield [1/14]
Worcester:
Add Myles McGurty, D activated from reserve
Delete Austin Osmanski, D recalled by Springfield
