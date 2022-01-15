Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Wheeling Nailers: January 15, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (18-12-1-0) continue their three-in-three set against the Wheeling Nailers (15-14-1-0) tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Solar Bears extended their winning streak to a season-high five games with Friday night's 6-2 victory over the Nailers.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Brad Barone is expected to start tonight for the Solar Bears - the goaltender has won his last four straight starts and has posted a 2.49 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage.

Orlando's two power-play goals on Friday improved the team's home ice power play to 12-for-42 on the season (28.6%); the Solar Bears rank third in the ECHL with the man advantage at home.

Michael Brodzinski has three points (1g-2a) in his last three games; the defenseman is tied for 10th in league scoring among defensemen with 21 points.

The Solar Bears have scored at least a goal in the first period of their last five games; Orlando is 15-3-1-0 when scoring a goal in the opening frame.

Dmitry Semykin has two points (1g-1a) in his last two games; the Solar Bears have posted a 4-1-0-0 record when the Tampa Bay Lightning defensive prospect records at least a point.

Wheeling has the second-highest penalty minute average in the ECHL this season, at 18.60 minutes per game.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears conclude their series with the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday, Jan. 16 at 3 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday - the first 100 VyStar Credit Union members to show their VyStar debit/credit card at the Amway Center box office will receive a free pair of tickets to the game. Once all 100 pairs are claimed, VyStar members can still take advantage of a buy-one-get-one ticket offer! Visit vystarcu.org/solarbears for more info.

