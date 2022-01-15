Cyclones Win Streak Ends at Five Games

Kalamazoo, MI - Lincoln Griffin continues to stay hot, but the Cyclones saw both their season best-five game win streak and nine game point streak come to an end with a 5-3 loss against the Wings Saturday night.

The Cyclones drop their first game in 2022 and sit 20-12-1-0. Kalamazoo extends its win streak to four, improving to 19-12-0-0.

- Kalamazoo's Jake Slaker and Logan Lambdin helped the K-Wings jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first, but Lincoln Griffin would have the response for the Cyclones. Griffin, who entered the game with points in eight of his last nine contests, struck 33 seconds after the Wings went up 2-0 after collecting a rebound off Louie Caporusso's shot to slam it by Kalamazoo's Trevor Gorsuch.

- Griffin scored again 1:48 later, following Gino Esteves' shot from the right point. Griffin tipped the puck, then scored on his second whack at it for his eighth goal of the season.

- The Cyclones gained the lead less than three minutes into the second period to go up 3-2. Dajon Mingo (who was skating in his 300th professional game) drove the net from the right side and put a puck to Louie Caporusso in the crease for the veteran forward's 11th goal of the season.

- Kalamazoo followed the three consecutive Cincinnati goals with a trio of their own. Matheson Iacopelli laid into a one-timer fed on a cross-ice pass from Kyle Blaney to tie the game near the midway point of the second period. The K-Wings followed that with two goals 38 seconds apart in the final two minutes of the second period.

- Justin Taylor collected a puck through the neutral zone for a 2-on-1 opportunity. Taylor flicked a puck under the far leg of Sean Bonar to get what would be the game-winning-goal. As an insurance marker, Slaker scored his second of the night after intercepting a puck on a Cyclones breakout. Slaker picked off the puck at the top of the blue line, then darted in to shoot past Bonar's glove for the 5-3 score with a minute to play in the second.

- Cincinnati had opportunities for a rally in the third period. Caporusso was clipped with a high stick early in the third, giving the Cyclones a four minute power play that ended prematurely when Jason Tackett took a high-sticking minor penalty. Jesse Schultz was robbed of a goal when his one-timer from the left circle was snatched by Gorsuch. The 'Clones then had a 6-on-4 advantage with 1:56 to play but were unable to convert.

- Bonar made 23 saves for Cincinnati. He is 5-4-0 on the season. Gorsuch improved to 8-7-0 with 33 saves to win the game for the Wings.

The Cyclones will attempt to bounce back Sunday afternoon with their first matinee game at home, hosting the Toledo Walleye.

