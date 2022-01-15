Henry and Nielsen Reassigned to Utah

West Valley City, Utah - Forward Nick Henry and defenseman Andrew Nielsen were reassigned to the Utah Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Henry played in 20 games with the Eagles in the 2021-2022 campaign. Nick played in 6 games with Utah in the 2020-21 season and scored 7 points (4 goals, 3 assists). Henry scored the game winning goal in overtime vs Rapid City on February 20, 2021. The following afternoon Henry scored 3 goals in a 4-3 Utah win. Henry has played in 8 games with Utah over the past 2 seasons.

Nielsen returns to Utah after a 12 day stay in Colorado. Andrew has 22 points (8 goals, 14 assists) in 29 games with Utah this season. He has a +16 rating and has 3 power play goals. Nielsen has appeared in 238 AHL games from 2016-2021. He was part of the 2018 Calder Cup champion Toronto Marlies.

Henry will wear number 25 for the Grizzlies and Nielsen will be number 40 as the Grizzlies homestand continues with Guns N Hoses night on Saturday, January 15 at 7:10 pm. Tickets for the Guns N Hoses game as well as Superhero day on Monday, January 17th at 1:10 pm are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

