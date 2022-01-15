Game Day Preview: Americans at KC, 7:05 PM

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), play the Kansas City Mavericks tonight in the second game of a three-game road trip. The Americans fell to the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night 2-1 in overtime. This is the third meeting of the season between the Americans and Mavericks. Kansas City is 2-0 in the season series. The Mavericks won the last meeting 7-4 in Allen on November 14th.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:30 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Wednesday, January 26, 7:05 pm against the Rapid City Rush. TICKETS

Three-Game Losing Streak: The Allen Americans dropped their third straight game, losing to the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night 2-1 in overtime, at the BOK Center in Tulsa. The game remained 1-0 into the third period until the Americans finally tied the score at 9:29 of the final frame. JD Dudek won a battle in front of the Tulsa net and hammered home his first of the season to tie the game at 1-1. Rookie Andrew Jarvis had the primary assist to pick up his first professional point. The game would end quickly in overtime as Oilers forward Dylan McCormick stood alone in front of the Allen net and beat Antoine Bibeau for his fourth goal of the season. Oilers forward Jack Doremus won a battle in the corner finding his linemate for the game winning goal.

Asuchak held off the score sheet: Spencer Asuchak, who saw his five-game point streak come to an end on Wednesday night in Allen, is now without a point in two straight games. Asuchak has the teams longest point streak of the season at nine games.

Bibeau Suffers Third Straight Loss: Americans netminder Antoine Bibeau suffered his third straight loss dropping a 2-1 overtime decision to the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night. Bibeau stopped a season-high 47 shots in a loss to the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday night and stopped 37-of-39 on Friday. His record is 6-3-0.

Kneen Still Waiting on First Game in Charlotte: Americans second year defenseman Nolan Kneen, who signed a Player Tryout deal with the Charlotte Checkers last week, is yet to suit up for the AHL club. Kneen was in league health and safety protocol upon arrival in Charlotte. The second year forward played in 15 games for Allen this season and had nine points.

Gavin Gould Named ECHL All Star: Americans forward Gavin Gould was selected to the ECHL All-Star Classic in Jacksonville, Florida coming up on January 16th. Gould came to Allen via a trade. Gould was acquired from Greenville earlier this season for forward Jackson Leef. In 19 games with the Americans this season he has 22 points.

Comparing Allen and Kansas City:

Allen Americans:

Home: 6-6-2

Away: 7-5-2

Overall: 13-11-4

Last 10: 7-3-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (13) Chad Costello

Assists: (18) Chad Costello

Points: (31) Chad Costello

+/-: (+8) Kris Myllari

PIM: (48) Spencer Asuchak

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 8-7-1-0

Away: 8-9-0-0

Overall: 16-16-1-0

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:

Goals: (13) Nick Pastujov

Assists: (21) Nick Pastujov

Points: (34) Nick Pastujov

+/-: (+18) Nick Pastujov

PIM: (141) Mikael Robidoux

