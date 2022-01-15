Grizzlies Gameday: Guns N Hoses Night at Maverik Center

Idaho Steelheads (18-13-0-1, 37 points, .578 Win %) at Utah Grizzlies (21-11-1-1, 44 points, .647 Win %)

Saturday, January 15, 2022. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

It's the annual Guna N Hoses Night at Maverik Center, with 2 charity games starting at 1 pm leading up to the Grizzlies game at 7:10 pm. It's the 2nd game of the 6 game homestand for Utah. Utah has been a great team at home this season as they are 11-4 at Maverik Center and have outscored opponents 56 to 33 at home. The Grizz have won 6 straight home games and have outscored the opposition 27 to 7 in that stretch. It's a Saturday night, where Utah is 7-2-0-1 this season. It's also the second game of a back-to-back and Utah is 11-3-1-1 with 0 days rest.

Grizz in First Place

Utah has a winning percentage of .643 and is in first place, and Idaho has a .578 winning percentage and is in 2nd place. Utah's 44 standings points are tied with Florida for the most in the league.

Last Night: Bradley, Bowen and Boucher Leads Utah to Victory

Trey Bradley scored 2 shorthanded goals and Brian Bowen and Matthew Boucher each scored their 9th goals of the season in a 4-1 win over Idaho on Friday night at Maverik Center. Peyton Jones was solid in net as he saved 24 of 25 to earn his team leading 8th win of the campaign.

Transactions: Nick Henry and Andrew Nielsen Reassigned to Utah

Forward Nick Henry and Defenseman Andrew Nielsen have been reassigned to Utah from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Henry appeared in 2 games for Utah in the 2019-20 season and 6 games last year. Last season Henry scored 7 points (4 goals, 3 assists) for Utah and had a memorable 2 game stretch where he scored the game winning goal in overtime on February 20th vs Rapid City. The next day Henry scored 3 goals in a 4-3 Utah win. Henry has appeared in 79 games for the Colorado Eagles since he turned pro towards the end of the 2018-19 season. Nick has played in 20 games with Colorado (AHL) this season and has 1 assist.

Nielsen returns to Utah after spending a week in Colorado. He did not appear in any games with the Eagles. In 29 games with Utah this season Nielsen has 22 points (8 goals, 14 assists). Nielsen has a +16 rating and has scored 3 power play goals for Utah this year.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous Named to All-Star Team

D'Astous was named to the 2022 league All-Star team. D'Astous leads the club with 13 goals, despite playing in only 24 games. He leads all league defenseman in goals, power play goals (4) and is tied for the lead with 3 game winning goals. D'Astous won the game in overtime at Allen on October 30, 2021. The most dramatic goal he has scored this season came on January 5th at Idaho when he scored with 1.7 seconds left in regulation to give Utah a 2-1 win. In the 4 games since returning from a stint in the AHL's Colorado Eagles on Jan. 1, 2022 he leads Utah with 6 points (1 goal, 5 assists, +2). D'Astous currently leads Utah with 28 points (13g, 15a). He also leads the Grizz with a +18 rating and 11 power play points (4g, 7a).

Utah Getting All the Shorties

The Grizzlies lead the league with 12 shorthanded goals. Trey Bradley had 2 shorties on January 14th vs Idaho. Bradley leads the league with 4 shorthanded goals. Brandon Culter has 3 SHG's. Utah has only allowed 1 shorthanded goal this season and that was on an empty net with 30 seconds left in a 3-0 loss at Rapid City on Dec. 27.

2nd Period is the Money Frame

Utah outscored Idaho 2-0 in the second period on Jan. 15. This season the Grizzlies have outscored the opposition 50 to 29 in the second periods. Utah has outshot opponents 376 to 357 in the second periods. Indy has the 2nd highest goal total in the second frame this season with 42.

Season Series vs Idaho

Utah is 3-3-0-1 vs Idaho this season. Brian Bowen has 4 goals vs Idaho this season. Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads Utah with 9 points (3 goals, 6 assists. Trey Bradley and Matthew Boucher each have 3 goals vs Idaho. Idaho's AJ White (4 goals, 4 assists) and Luc Brown (3 goals, 5 assists) each has 8 points vs Utah. Chase Zieky has 4 goals vs Utah. Zieky has 6 goals in 14 games with Idaho this season.

This Week's Games

Friday, January 14, 2022 - Idaho 1 Utah 4 - Trey Bradley 2 goals. Brian Bowen and Matthew Boucher each scored their 9th goals of the season. Peyton Jones saved 24 of 25 in net. Bradley and Luke Martin were a +3. Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Boucher were a +2. Utah outshot Idaho 32 to 25.

Saturday - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm - Guns N Hoses Night. 2 charity games starting at 1:00 pm leading up to the Grizzlies game at 7:10.

Monday, January 17, 2022 - Idaho at Utah. 1:10 pm - Marvel superhero day with specialty jersey's.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Last Week's Games

Utah 2 Idaho 1 - January 5, 2022 - Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored the game winner with 1.7 seconds left in regulation on a Ban Tardif pass to the right circle. Quinn Ryan scored first for Utah 14:47 into the second period. Cole Kehler was solid in net saving 27 of 28. Idaho's Jake Kupsky saved 33 of 35. Both teams went 0 for 2 on the power play.

Utah 3 Idaho 6 - January 7, 2022 - Luke Martin 2 goals. Trey Bradley had 1 goal, 1 assist. Charle-Edouard D'Astous had 2 assists. Mason Mannek and Ben Tardif had 1 assist.

Utah 3 Idaho 4 (Shootout) - January 8, 2022. Ben Tardif, Tyler Penner and Matthew Boucher scored goals for Utah. Charle-Edouard D'Astous had 2 assists. Utah outshot Idaho 37 to 34. Both teams went 2 for 2 on the power play.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Taylor Crunk, Nick Henry, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Zac Robbins, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Cole Kehler.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 21-11-1-1

Home record: 11-4. Utah has outscored opponents 56 to 33 at home.

Road record: 10-7-1-1

Win percentage: .647. Best win % in Mountain Division.

Streak: Won 1.

Standings Points: 44. Tied with Florida for the most in the league.

Last 10: 6-3-0-1.

Goals per game: 3.47 (9th) Goals for: 118.

Goals against per game: 2.88 (7th) Goals Against: 98.

Shots per game: 33.09 (6th)

Shots against per game: 30.76 (13th)

Power Play: 20 for 97 - 20.2 % (13th)

Penalty Kill: 100 for 133- 75.2 % (Tied 24th)

Penalty Minutes: 494. 14.53 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 12 (1st).

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 1.

Record When Scoring First: 10-5-0-1. Utah has scored first in 16 of 34 games this season. Utah is 11-6-1 when the opposition scores first.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 10 6

Opposition 11 7

Record in One Goal Games: 6-2-1-1. 10 of the 34 games have been decided by 1. 11 games have been decided by 2.

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (13).

Assists: Brandon Cutler (17)

Points: D'Astous (28)

Plus/Minus: D'Astous/Luke Martin (+18)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (85)

Power Play Points: D'Astous (11)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (4)

Power Play Assists: D'Astous (7).

Shots on Goal: Brian Bowen (107)

Shooting Percentage: Quinn Ryan (8 for 41). 19.5 %. - Minimum 40 shots.

Game Winning Goals: D'Astous (3).

Wins: Peyton Jones (8).

Save %: Garrett Metcalf (.932).

Goals Against Average: Garrett Metcalf (1.84)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 24 50 41 3 0 118 Utah Grizzlies 373 376 355 21 1128

Opposition 31 29 36 1 1 98 Opposition 339 357 337 12 1048

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Matthew Boucher (2) Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley (1).

Assist Streaks: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (4) Luke Martin (2) Tyler Penner, Zac Robbins, Christian Simeone, Ben Tardif (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: D'Astous (6) Tardif (5) Martin (3) Bowen, Burzan, Penner (2).

Matthew Boucher has 2 or more points in 5 of his last 10 games. Boucher missed 16 games for Utah due to an injury from Nov.5 - Dec. 12 and 5 games from Dec. 29-Jan. 7. Boucher has a point in 10 of his last 11 games.

Trey Bradley has 9 goals and 3 assists in his last 11 games. Bradley leads the club with 10 multiple point games.

Ben Tardif has 2 or more points in 7 of his last 14 games. Tardif has a point in 12 of his 16 games with Utah. Ben has a point in 5 straight games.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous has a point in 6 straight games. He has a point in 19 different games for Utah this season. In 5 games in January D'Astous has 7 points (1 goal, 6 assists) and a +7 rating. D'Astous has 26 shots on goal in 5 games in January.

Luke Martin has 6 points in 5 games in January (2 goals, 4 assists).

Luka Burzan has a point in 6 of his last 8 games (3 goals, 6 assists). Burzan has missed the last 5 games.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Stats

Utah has scored 12 shorthanded goals this season which is the most in the league.

Utah is 14-0 when leading after 2 periods. The Grizz have a 50 to 29 scoring advantage in the 2nd period. Utah is 20-5-1-1 when scoring 3 or more goals in a game. Utah has outscored opponents 56 to 33 at home this season. Utah's 118 goals are the most in the league. Their 44 standings points are tied with Florida for the most in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies are 11-3-1-1 with 0 days rest between games. 6 different goaltenders have won at least 1 game this season. Utah is 7-2-0-1 on Saturdays. Utah is 19-7-1-1 vs Mountain Division opponents. Utah is 6-7-1 when trailing after 1 period. The 6 wins when trailing after 20 minutes of play is the most in the league. The Grizz are 14-0 when allowing less than 3 goals.

