McCarron Ties All-Time Points Record in 3-1 Loss to Greenville

January 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. -- The Everblades (19-9-3-3) settled for a split in their two-game series on Saturday night after falling 3-1 to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (10-15-3-3) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The Swamp Rabbits made a statement in the opening period, finding back-to-back goals from Anthony Beauchamp (14:51) and Austin Eastman (17:15). The Everblades spent much of the period down a man with both Greenville strikes coming on a power play. Greenville got ahead in shots 9-5 as the intermission began.

Goaltenders Parker Gahagen (Florida) and John Lethemon (Greenville) went unblemished in the second period as the score remained 2-0 at its conclusion. Dylan Vander Esch was given a penalty shot at 16:53, but Lethemon closed up the spaces to deny Vander Esch on the backhand.

Blake Winiecki ruined the chance of a shutout at 9:59 of the third with a blast from the right circle. John McCarron's assist put him at 319 all-time points (365 including playoffs) to tie Reggie Berg in the Everblades record books. However, any time to acknowledge the accomplishment was short-lived with Greenville posting an Anthony Rinaldi goal just 38 seconds later. The 3-1 loss was the first time this season that the Blades fell in regulation on the road.

The Everblades wrap up the road trip with a Monday matinee showdown with the Atlanta Gladiators. The action begins at 12:30 pm and the game will be carried live on FloSports.TV as well as ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com.

The next home game for the Everblades is slated for Friday, Jan. 21 when the Atlanta Gladiators come to town. During each Friday home game of the 2021-22 season, fans can enjoy the action with two premium seat tickets, two autographed programs, and two Rum buckets for just $39! Additionally, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an Everblades tumbler courtesy of Millennium Physician Group.

Additionally, the Blades play on Saturday, January 22 against Atlanta. Join us for First Responder Night presented by Muscular Dystrophy Association. Enjoy a special tribute to our first responders. Also, enjoy live music from TC Carter from 5-7 pm during our Saturday tailgate.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.