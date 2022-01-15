Forward Mason Mitchell Signs PTO with AHL Stockton Heat

January 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads forward Mason Mitchell has signed a Professional Try-Out (PTO) contact with the AHL's Stockton Heat, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Saturday.

Mitchell, 27, has yet to make an appearance with the Steelheads but has played 17 games with the Cyclones during the 2021-22 season, posting four goals and six assists for 10 points with 14 penalty minutes and a plus-two rating. The Edmonton, Alb. native has spent the last three seasons between the Cyclones and Florida Everblades and earned a career-best 31 points (18-13-31) in 57 games with Cincinnati in 2019-20. Through his first 114 ECHL games between Cincinnati, Florida and the South Carolina Stingrays since 2017-18, Mitchell owns 61 points (32-29-61) with seven power play goals and 138 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-2 forward made his professional debut with the AHL's Hershey Bears on Oct. 22, 2017 at Rockford and scored his first professional goal on Nov. 25, 2017 against Hartford. In 40 games with AHL Hersey, Mitchell totaled six points (1-5-6) with 43 penalty minutes, and he was named Hershey's 2017-18 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year for his contributions to the Hershey community.

Prior to his professional career, Mitchell played two collegiate seasons at the University of Alaska-Anchorage from 2015-16 through 2016-17, tallying 26 points (15-11-26) through 50 games. He was named to the 2016-17 WCHA All-Academic Team and was named the team's Rookie of the Year in 2015-16. He was signed by the Washington Capitals following his sophomore season.

The Steelheads and Utah Grizzlies continue their three-game weekend tonight at 7:10 p.m. from Maverik Center and return home on Wednesday, Jan. 26 against the Kansas City Mavericks. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

