Grizz Win 4-1 on Bradley's 2 Shorthanded Goals

West Valley City, Utah - Trey Bradley scored 2 shorthanded goals and Brian Bowen and Matthew Boucher each scored their 9th goals of the season to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 4-1 win over the Idaho Steelheads on a Friday night at Maverik Center.

Chase Zieky got Idaho on the board first as he scored his 6th of the season 7:26 into the game. Zieky has 3 goals in his last 2 games. Brian Bowen tied the game with 2:43 left in the first period on a wraparound shot. The score was tied at 1 after 20 minutes of play with Idaho outshooting Utah 9 to 6.

Trey Bradley scored shorthanded 1:33 into the second period. That goal turned out to be the game winner as Utah has now won 6 straight at home. Boucher made it a 3-1 game as he has scored 9 goals in his last 11 games. Utah outshot Idaho 9 to 4 in the second period and Utah outshot Idaho 32 to 25 for the night. Utah outscored Idaho 2-0 in the second period. For the season Utah has outscored opponents 50 to 29. The Grizzlies are now 14-0 when leading after 2 period.

Bradley's empty net shorthanded goal with 1:29 left in regulation finished the scoring as Tyler Penner picked up his 11th assist of the year. Bradley leads Utah with 10 multiple point games this season. Utah leads the league with 12 shorthanded goals this season.

Peyton Jones was solid in net as he saved 24 of 25 to pick up his team leading 8th win of the season. Idaho's Jake Kupsky saved 28 of 31.

3 stars.

1. Trey Bradley (Utah) - 2 shorthanded goals.

2. Brian Bowen (Utah) - 1 goal.

3. Peyton Jones (Utah) - 24 of 25 saves.

