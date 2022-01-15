Mariners Sign Rookie Tyler Hinam

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners have signed rookie forward Tyler Hinam to a standard player contract, the team announced on Saturday. Hinam most recently played for Acadia University (USports), after coming out of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

A 22-year-old forward from Cole Harbour, NS, Hinam played in the QMJHL from 2016-2020. Most of those years were spent with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies organization, which included a 2019 Memorial Cup championship. Hinam increased his point total each season in "The Q," culminating with 58 points (22 goals, 36 assists) in 59 games in 2019-20. That season, he was traded from Rouyn-Noranda to Cape Breton, where he would finish his junior career.

Hinam has attended Acadia University (Wolfville, NS) since 2021. The hockey program did not play a 2020-21 season. This season, he's played in three games, with one goal and one assist.

