Lightning Reassign Miftakhov to AHL

January 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Amir Miftakhov from Orlando to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. Orlando has added Dan Herman as an emergency backup goaltender.

Miftkahov, 21, made his ECHL debut with the Solar Bears on Friday, stopping 28 of 30 shots in a 6-2 victory vs. Wheeling. He is also 3-4-2 in 12 AHL appearances with Syracuse this season, his first in North America, with a 2.65 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage and one shutout.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Wheeling Nailers tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.