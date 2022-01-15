Steelheads Fall 4-1 to Grizzlies in Weekend Opener

January 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - The Idaho Steelheads (18-123-1) earned the early lead but fell short in a 4-1 loss to the Utah Grizzlies (21-11-2) on Friday night from Maverik Center.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Steelheads got out in front early in the game for the second time in three contests against the Grizzlies. Forward Chase Zieky (7:36 1st) slipped a shot from the right circle to snag the 1-0 advantage, but the Grizzlies found the answering strike before the end of the opening frame. An early shorthanded goal by the Grizzlies created momentum that they would hold through the middle frame. Despite pressure put back by the Steelheads, the Grizzlies added two more and finished off with the 4-1 win.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. UTA - Trey Bradley (2 shorthanded goals(

2. UTA - Brian Bowen (game-tying goal)

3. UTA - Peyton Jones (24-25 saved)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Chase Zieky (F) - first period goal

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Chase Zieky: Zieky has been the hottest player for the Steelheads lately, now earning goals in three-straight games and four goals in that span.

- Shawn McBride: McBride added another helper in the lone tally of the game, extending his point streak to three games with four points (1-3-4).

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads and Grizzlies have had some of their lowest power play opportunities against each other this season, especially in their recent stretch. The Steelheads have conceded no more than two power plays in all seven games of the season series thus far while the Grizzlies have held the Steelheads to three power plays or less in every game since allowing 11 opportunities on Opening Night. The Steelheads are 8-for-23 (34.8%) against the Grizzlies this season while Utah is 3-for-11 (27.3%).

ATTENDANCE: 5,046

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads and Grizzlies return to action on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 7:10 p.m. from Maverik Center. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3 KTIK "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.tv.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.