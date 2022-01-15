All-Star Pritchard Scores First Since December 1 in 2-1 Loss to Railers

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, fell to the Worcester Railers, 2-1, Saturday, Jan. 15th at the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass. Royals goaltender Kirill Ustimenko saved 19 of 21 shots, while Railers goalie Ken Appleby saved 31 of 32.

Following Friday's nine-goal contest, the Royals and Railers scored three tonight. After 17-minutes of scoreless hockey, the Railers lit the lamp twice in the opening period. Brett Beaudonin got Worcester on the board first with a wrist shot to the far left of Ustimenko's cage that squeaked in between the post and Ustimenko's right shoulder. Will Cullen made it a two-goal lead for the Railers in the final minute of the period. After intercepting a failed clearing attempt by the Royals, Cullen skated with the puck into the slot and fired a shot, top-shelf, past Ustimenko, asserting an early lead, 2-0.

13:54 into the second period, Jacob Pritchard got Reading on the board. After Jackson Cressey pressured a mistake from the Railers, Pritchard snapped a wrist shot past Appleby to make it a 2-1 score, which remained until the final horn.

The Royals hoisted eight shots on net in the final period. Appleby saved the final ten shots he faced, securing the victory for Worcester, and snapping Reading's four-game win streak.

The Royals take on the Railers for a third-straight game on Monday, Jan. 17th at 1:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

UPCOMING GAMES

Monday, Jan. 17 at 1:00 p.m. vs. Worcester - The annual MLK Day Game! Kids attending will receive a youth jersey giveaway and get free tickets with the purchase of an adult ticket. They can also get $1 candy bags.

Saturday, Jan. 22 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivieres - DC Superheroes Night! Meet Superman and get $1 superhero ice cream pops as you watch the Royals wear a specialty jersey during the game. Attend the Postgame Party presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Reading afterwards.

Sunday, Jan. 23 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivieres - It's Undie Sundie/Country Night! Donate packaged underwear by throwing it on the ice after the Royals' first goal of the game. All undergarments will be donated to charity. The first 2,000 fans will receive a puck giveaway presented by Berks-Schuylkill Oil Heat Association. Get $1 popcorn, nachos and hot dogs all game. It's also a Salute to Essential Workers Sunday presented by Visions Federal Credit Union for trades workers.

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

