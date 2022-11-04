Solar Bears Announce Joey Battaino as Broadcaster

November 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Joey Battaino has been named director of communications & broadcasting for the Orlando Solar Bears, team president Chris Heller announced today. Battaino becomes the third broadcaster in franchise history.

"We would like to welcome Joey to the Orlando Solar Bears," said Heller. "He brings several years of experience and game calling to the position and we can't wait to get started."

Battaino, comes to Orlando after spending six full seasons in the OHL with the Saginaw Spirit. Prior to that he spent time with the NAHL's Odessa Jackalopes, the Michigan Warriors, and the IHL's Flint Generals.

In addition to calling Solar Bears home and away games, Battaino will be responsible for overseeing the club's media relations and communications.

"I am honored to join the Orlando Solar Bears organization," said Battaino. "I'd like to thank Team President Chris Heller and the RDV Sports Group for the opportunity to be the voice of the Solar Bears. I can't wait to get down to Orlando and meet our staff, players, coaches, and fans."

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.