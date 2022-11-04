Poulter Stops 40 in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Lions
November 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES - Isaac Poulter made 40 saves for the Adirondack Thunder in a 4-3 overtime loss on Friday night to the Trois-Rivières Lions in front of 2,443 fans at Colisée Vidéotron.
Jarrod Gourley gave the Thunder a 1-0 lead with a shot from the top of the right circle. Colin Long set up Gourley with a one-timer and his shot sailed by the blocker of goaltender Joe Vrbetic. The goal came just 3:31 into the game with assists from Long and Jeff Taylor. Adirondack took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.
In the second period, Nicolas Lariviere sent a wrist shot by the right pad of Thunder goaltender Isaac Poulter to tie the game at one. Assists were credited to Olivier Galipeau and Joe Vrbetic with 4:32 left in the second.
Shortly after, Pierrick Dube blasted in a one-timer on the power play to give the Lions a 2-1 lead after two periods. Ryan Francis and Galipeau were given the assists on the goal with 1:37 left in the period and the Thunder trailed by one to start the third.
Dube added to the lead just 2:33 into the third period to give the Lions a 3-1 lead. The goal was Dube's second of the game.
Adirondack stormed back to tie the game. Xavier Parent sent a saucer pass to the front of the net and Patrick Grasso batted the puck out of the air and into the net at 4:43 of the third frame. The goal was Grasso's second of the season with assists from Parent and Noah Corson and Adirondack trailed 3-2.
Corson tied the game for the Thunder on the power play late in regulation. After Shane Harper was denied, Corson sent the puck top shelf from the left circle for his third of the year with just 3:03 left in the third. Harper and Jake Ryczek were given the assists and the goal forced overtime.
In overtime, Alex Breton forced a turnover and beat Poulter to win the game for the Lions, 4-3. Poulter stopped 40 shots in the loss and Vrbetic denied 20 for the win.
Adirondack returns tomorrow to take on the Trois-Rivières Lions in the weekend finale.
The Thunder return home on Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12 against the Worcester Railers. Friday the 11th, fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue and Saturday the 12th is Military Appreciation Night presented by Local 773. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.
Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are still on sale! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
