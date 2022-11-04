Everblades Extend Win Streak To Three With 3-1 Win Over Icemen

ESTERO, Fla. - Cam Johnson made 24 saves and the Florida Everblades got their third straight win with a 3-1 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen.

Cam Morrison and Bobo Carpenter beat Jacksonville netminder Parker Gahagen, while Joe Pendenza notched an empty netter to seal the victory. Luke Lynch's power play tally ended up as the only marker the Icemen would find.

Morrison is now on a three-game point streak, with four points (one goal, three assists) in those games.

Nathan Staios picked up an assist on Carpenter's game winning goal to get his first professional point.

BOX SCOREHIGHLIGHTS

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period

9:52 Florida C. Morrison 1

2nd Period

6:05 Jacksonville L. Lynch 1 PPG (A. Nazarian)

3rd Period

7:48 Florida B. Carpenter 3 (N. Staios)

18:20 J. Pendenza 2 EN

GOALTENDERS

JAX - Parker Gahagen, 25 Saves

FLA - Cam Johnson, 24 Saves

TEAM STATISTICS

Shots on Goal - Jacksonville 25, Florida 28

Power Plays - Jacksonville 1-5, Florida 0-3

Shorthanded Goals - Jacksonville 0, Florida 0

Penalties (Minutes) - Jacksonville 4 (8), Florida 6 (12)

NEWS AND NOTES

Cam Morrison scored his first goal with Florida.

Dominic Franco's two-game assist streak ended.

The Everblades have now won three straight, while the Icemen have lost their last three games.

Cam Darcy made his season debut with the Everblades.

NEXT GAME

The Florida Everblades face off with the Jacksonville Icemen for the third straight game at Hertz Arena on Saturday, November 5 at 7:00 p.m. Florida will look for the sweep of this three-game series as they have won both of the first two meetings. Florida took the first game of the set against Jacksonville 2-0 on October 29, then won 3-1 on Friday, November 4.

Cam Johnson started both games, getting his first shutout of the season in the home opener with 28 saves. Former Everblades netminder Parker Gahagen has gotten the call in both games so far in this series. Florida has now won three straight games, while Jacksonville has dropped their last three matches.

Cam Morrison is on a three-game point streak for the Everblades, with a goal and three points in that span. This is the final game of a three-game home stand for Florida.

They head on a four-game road trip after this match, starting with a morning matchup with the Orlando Solar Bears on Tuesday, November 8. The doors open at 6 p.m. The first 5,000 fans through the door will receive a magnet schedule courtesy of Christmas Tree Shops.

