Thunder Ink Jozefek to Standard Player Contract

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the club has signed forward Grant Jozefek to a standard player contract.

Jozefek, 25, played in 14 games last season for the Worcester Railers and recorded one goal and three assists. Prior to his professional career, the Chester, New Jersey native played five seasons at Northeastern University and served as the assistant captain his final year. He helped capture a Hockey East title in 2018-19 and tallied 29 goals and 47 assists for 76 points in 134 games.

Jozefek has joined the team for this weekend's games in Trois-Rivières as the Thunder face the Lions tonight and tomorrow.

