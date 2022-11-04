ECHL Transactions - November 4
November 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 4, 2022:
Adirondack:
Add Grant Jozefek, F signed contract, added to active roster
Allen:
Add Erik Schuette, G added as EBUG
Cincinnati:
Add Dajon Mingo, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Lee Lapid, F placed on reserve
Delete Trevin Kozlowski, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/29)
Florida:
Add Cam Darcy, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nolan Kneen, D placed on reserve
Delete Levko Koper, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/22)
Greenville:
Add Carter Souch, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Kevin McKernan, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Frank Hora, D activated from reserve
Add Joe Gatenby, D activated from reserve
Delete Ethan Cap, D placed on reserve
Delete Austin Eastman, F placed on reserve
Delete Bryce Reddick, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/2)
Delete Kevin McKernan, D traded to Iowa
Idaho:
Add Zane Franklin, F activated from reserve
Delete Colton Kehler, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Carson Focht, F assigned from Abbotsford by Vancouver
Delete Weiland Parrish, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Luke Stevens, F assigned by Coachella Valley
Newfoundland:
Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from reserve
Delete Taylor Egan, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Jake Smith, F added to active roster (traded from Iowa)
Delete Jake Smith, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Brendan van Riemsdyk, F activated from reserve
Delete Shawn Element, F recalled by Syracuse
Reading:
Add Max Balinson, D activated from reserve
Add Justin Kapelmaster, G activated from reserve
Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve
Delete Pat Nagle, G recalled by Lehigh Valley
Toledo:
Add Tommy Parran, D activated from reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Nicolas Lariviere, F activated from reserve
Add John Parker-Jones, D activated from reserve
Add Conner Chaulk, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Conner Chaulk, F placed on reserve
Delete Riley McKay, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Brett Stapley, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Tulsa:
Add Mike McKee, D activated from Injured Reserve
Utah:
Add Mario Vrab, G added as EBUG
Delete James Shearer, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Dilan Peters, D activated from reserve
Delete Jack Van Boekel, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Mitchell Russell, F activated from reserve
Delete Michal Stinil, F placed on reserve
