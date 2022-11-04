ECHL Transactions - November 4

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 4, 2022:

Adirondack:

Add Grant Jozefek, F signed contract, added to active roster

Allen:

Add Erik Schuette, G added as EBUG

Cincinnati:

Add Dajon Mingo, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Lee Lapid, F placed on reserve

Delete Trevin Kozlowski, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/29)

Florida:

Add Cam Darcy, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nolan Kneen, D placed on reserve

Delete Levko Koper, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/22)

Greenville:

Add Carter Souch, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Kevin McKernan, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Frank Hora, D activated from reserve

Add Joe Gatenby, D activated from reserve

Delete Ethan Cap, D placed on reserve

Delete Austin Eastman, F placed on reserve

Delete Bryce Reddick, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/2)

Delete Kevin McKernan, D traded to Iowa

Idaho:

Add Zane Franklin, F activated from reserve

Delete Colton Kehler, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Carson Focht, F assigned from Abbotsford by Vancouver

Delete Weiland Parrish, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Luke Stevens, F assigned by Coachella Valley

Newfoundland:

Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from reserve

Delete Taylor Egan, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Jake Smith, F added to active roster (traded from Iowa)

Delete Jake Smith, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Brendan van Riemsdyk, F activated from reserve

Delete Shawn Element, F recalled by Syracuse

Reading:

Add Max Balinson, D activated from reserve

Add Justin Kapelmaster, G activated from reserve

Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve

Delete Pat Nagle, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

Toledo:

Add Tommy Parran, D activated from reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Nicolas Lariviere, F activated from reserve

Add John Parker-Jones, D activated from reserve

Add Conner Chaulk, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Conner Chaulk, F placed on reserve

Delete Riley McKay, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Brett Stapley, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Tulsa:

Add Mike McKee, D activated from Injured Reserve

Utah:

Add Mario Vrab, G added as EBUG

Delete James Shearer, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Dilan Peters, D activated from reserve

Delete Jack Van Boekel, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Mitchell Russell, F activated from reserve

Delete Michal Stinil, F placed on reserve

