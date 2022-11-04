Admirals Add Thow, Smith

Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Club announced the following transactions on Friday night.

Defenseman Aaron Thow has been claimed off waivers from the Savannah Ghost Pirates and has been added to the roster.

Thow, 27, joins the Admirals after playing two games with the Ghost Pirates this season. He spent the 2021-22 season playing overseas in Slovakia and Switzerland. In 54 combined games, Thow has 18 points (3g, 15a). In 2020-21, the East York, ON native played in 39 games with the Wheeling Nailers, posting 19 points (4g, 15a). His first year as a professional came in 2019-20 when he suited up in 58 games with the Kalamazoo Wings. The 6-1, 195-pound defenseman played four years at Clarkson University where he won a conference championship in 2018-19 and was also named to the ECAC Second All-Star Team.

The Iowa Heartlanders have traded forward Jake Smith to the Norfolk in exchange for future considerations. Smith has been added to the Admirals roster.

Smith, 25, is currently in the midst of his fourth season as a professional and has played in 62 career ECHL games with the Heartlanders and Kansas City Mavericks. The Pickering, ON native exploded with 50 points in 52 games last season with Iowa, which was fourth-best on the team. Smith led the ECHL in power-play goals with 13. In his professional career to date, Smith has registered at least 25 points in each of his seasons.

Defenseman Xavier Bouchard has been recalled by the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals. Bouchard played in six games with Norfolk and is currently under contract with Milwaukee and will join the team in San Diego.

