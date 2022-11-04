Gladiators Host Solar Bears at Home

DULUTH, Ga. -The Gladiators host the Solar Bears at Gas South Arena for the first time this season tonight. Atlanta and Orlando clashed last Sunday at Amway Center, and the Glads claimed a 6-3 win thanks to three goals in the span of a minute during the third period.

Scouting the Solar Bears

Orlando is led by their veteran leadership including Ross Olsson (3G-3A), Shawn Szydlowski (3G-3A), and Michael Brodzinski (2G-3A). The Solar Bears haven't played since last Sunday's matchup with Atlanta and enter this evening on four days' rest. Brad Barone and Jack LaFontaine have traded starts in net for Orlando, with Barone drawing the last appearance.

Power Play

The Gladiators have used the power play to great effect to start the 2022-23 season. Atlanta ranks fourth in the ECHL at 29.6% on the power play and leads the league with eight power-play markers. Mike Pelech and Reece Vitelli are tied for the team lead with two power-play goals each while Pelech (2G-2A) and Kameron (0G-4A) Kielly lead all Gladiators with four power-play points each. Atlanta was 1-for-3 on the power play against Greenville on Tuesday. Six different Gladiators have scored on the power play thus far this season. Kielly's four power-play helpers are tied for the league lead.

Killin' It

Atlanta's penalty kill has been suffocating to start the season by allowing just one power-play goal in 19 opportunities against throughout the first five games. The Gladiators were 8-for-8 across their last two contests against Orlando and Greenville and netted a shorthanded goal on Sunday against the Solar Bears, courtesy of Noah Laaouan. Atlanta is one of 11 teams to have recorded a shorthanded goal this season, and is tied for the league lead on the penalty kill at 94.7%.

Shots Shots Shots

Atlanta has been pouring shots on opposing goaltenders, especially in the last three games. The Gladiators rank fourth in the ECHL with 36.0 shots for per game, and Atlanta's 180 total shots through five games are the third most of any team in the league. Jeff Pyle's club has posted shot totals of 47, 43, and 39 in their last three games against Savannah, Orlando, and Greenville. The Glads are 2-1-0-0 when outshooting their opponents. Eric Neiley sets the pace for the team with 17 shots so far this season.

--

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 4 at 7:00 PM

WHERE: Gas South Arena - Duluth, Ga.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs Orlando Solar Bears

PROMOTION: The Atlanta Gladiators and Nickelodeon present Blue's Big City Adventure! The Gladiators will wear special Blue's Clues themed jerseys during the game to be auctioned off after the contest.

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

