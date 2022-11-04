AHL's Cleveland Monsters Sign Darion Hanson to Professional Tryout Contract
November 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, GA. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Thursday that the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters have signed goaltender Darion Hanson to a professional tryout (PTO) contract.
Hanson, 25, has appeared in two games this season for the Ghost Pirates, posting a record of 2-0-0-0, a goals-against average of 1.89 and a save percentage of .953.
The East Bethel, MN native is 3-0-0-0 in his professional career, picking up a win last year with the Reading Royals in his lone start.
Hanson began his college hockey career at Union College, playing three seasons before joining the University of Connecticut. In 2021-22, Hanson collected 20 wins with the Huskies before turning pro.
Before Union, Hanson enjoyed stints with the Lone Star Brahmas (NAHL), Aston Rebels (NAHL), Youngstown Phantoms (USHL) and the Vernon Vipers (BCHL).
Single-game tickets for the inaugural Ghost Pirates season, presented by Chatham Parkway Toyota, are now available. Our sold-out home opener is set for November 5 as the Ghost Pirates will host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Enmarket Arena. Head to www.ghostpirateshockey.com for more information.
