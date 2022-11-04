Glads Rout Bears 5-0 On Home Ice for Third Straight Win
November 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (4-2-0-0) blitzed the Orlando Solar Bears (1-3-1-0) in a 5-0 rout at Gas South Arena on Friday night. Atlanta Goaltender David Tendeck finished with a clean sheet and 19 saves on 19 Orlando shots, while five different Gladiators found the back of the net.
Highlights of Atlanta's 5-0 win over Orlando
First Star: David Tendeck (ATL) - 19 saves, shutout
Second Star: Kameron Kielly (ATL) - goal, assist
Third Star: Reece Vitelli (ATL) - goal, assist
After a slow first period with only 14 total shots, Atlanta jumped out to a lead at the start of the second frame. Rookie defenseman Dylan Carabia slapped a puck from the blue line that deflected up and over Orlando goaltender Jack LaFontaine and into the back of the net (2:33). The goal came as Carabia's first ECHL tally in his second ECHL game.
Three-and-a-half minutes later, Kameron Kielly buried a laser from the right circle over LaFontaine's glove at 4-on-4 to extend Atlanta's lead (6:09).
Bode Wilde joined the second-period scoring fun with Atlanta on the penalty kill shortly after Kielly's tally. Wilde moved into the offensive zone shorthanded and rifled a wrist shot into the top right corner to give the Gladiators a 3-0 lead.
After failing to convert on the first six opportunities, Atlanta's power play lurched to life in the third period to put the game out of hand. Cody Sylvester punched in his second goal of the season with the Glads on a 5-on-3 (16:23), and then Reece Vitelli capped off the scoring with a 5-on-4 goal (17:16).
Goaltender David Tendeck turned in the first shutout of the season for the Gladiators with 19 saves on 19 shots.
