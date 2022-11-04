Mavericks Announce 2022-23 Team Captains

November 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - In an honor voted on by teammates, coaches and hockey operations staff, the Mavericks today announced forward Nick Pastujov as the team's captain for the 2022-23 season. Pastujov, 24, is in his third season with the Mavericks and is currently tied for the team lead with six points (three goals, three assists) on the young season.

"This is a well-deserved honor for Nick," said Mavericks GM/Head Coach, Tad O'Had. "It goes to show how highly he is thought of and respected in the locker room. He is not only a great leader on the ice, but off the ice as well. This is a distinction we do not take lightly and we are very excited for 'Pasta.'"

Additionally, the Mavericks announced three players will wear the "A" on their sweaters as alternate captains this season: Josh Lammon, Tommy Muck and Loren Ulett.

Lammon, 27, is in his first year in Kansas City and has made a quick impact in his time with the Mavericks. The Jackson, Mich., native and Mercyhurst University alum has notched two assists in his four games as a Maverick.

Muck is returning for his third season with the Mavericks and has become a staple on the Kansas City back line. He graduated summa cum laude from Bemidji State University, where he was a team captain his senior season.

Ulett, 28, has played in 196 games with the Mavericks, ranking him sixth all-time in franchise history. An Ontario, Canada, native, Ulett is in the midst of his fifth season with Kansas City.

The Mavericks continue their five-game homestand this Friday and Saturday at 7:05 PM against the Utah Grizzlies. Great tickets are still available, visit kcmavericks.com or call or text 816-252-7825 to make sure you don't miss a minute of the action.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.