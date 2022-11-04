Kemp Scores Late, Swamp Rabbits Hand Ghost Pirates First Loss of Season in 3-2 Win
November 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - Brett Kemp's late, third-period goal lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 3-2 win, as they handed the Savannah Ghost Pirates their first loss in franchise history on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
In the second meeting of the season between the two side, Greenville took the early lead, as Justin Nachbaur scored his first of the season, slicing as shot into the Savannah net at 5:30 into the opening frame. 12 seconds later, Savannah responded with a Max Kaufman goal to level the score at 1-1.
Greenville took its second lead of the game at 11:04 into the second period, as Nikita Pavlychev scored his team-leading fifth of the season, before Savannah's Pat Guay, again, answered for the visitors to tie the game at 2-2.
The Swamp Rabbits shot 10 times in the third and found the game-winning goal on their final attempt, as Brett Kemp scored his second of the season, out-waiting Savannah's goaltender, Jordan Papirny, and netting the 3-2 goal at 18:57.
With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 3-2-1-0 while the Ghost Pirates fall to 4-1-0-0. Greenville and the Ghost Pirates travel to Savannah for a 7:00 p.m. meeting at Enmarket Arena.
