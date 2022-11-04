Indy Takes Down Iowa

November 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel hosted the Iowa Heartlanders for the first time this season on Friday night and with a hat trick by Jan Mandat, the Fuel won the match 5-2.

Indy struck first with their third shorthanded goal of the season, courtesy of Jan Mandat who knocked it in after Bryan Lemos forced a turnover, giving Mandat a breakaway opportunity. Alex Wideman put the Fuel up by another goal just five minutes later before time would expire on the period.

Indy picked up where they left off to start the second period, dominating possession and keeping pressure on until Wideman took his first penalty of the season for interference. The Fuel were able to kill the penalty and eventually tacked on another goal by the dynamic Wideman-Hoelscher-Yetman line. With an assist on this goal, Wideman tied Josh Shalla for the franchise Fuel record for assists with 73.

The Heartlanders were able to get on the board with a quick return goal by Tommy Parrottino to make it 3-1. Mandat got his second goal of the game with five minutes to go in the period to secure a 4-1 lead headed into the third.

The third period was scoreless through the first ten minutes, though there was no shortage of penalties after three were handed out simultaneously after a tense moment on the ice between the teams.

TJ Fergus added another goal for Iowa making it 4-2 with under ten minutes to go in regulation. Just a few minutes later, Cole Stallard and Chris Cameron got a five-minute fighting major each after Iowa pulled their goalie. Mandat grabbed an empty-net goal to complete the hat-trick and earn himself another first star of the game.

This was goaltender Zach Driscoll's first start with the Fuel. He had 22 saves on 24 shots and got the win.

The Fuel return home tomorrow to face the Kalamazoo Wings. They will take the ice in Indianapolis Racers jerseys that will be auctioned off live after the game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.