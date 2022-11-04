Swamp Rabbits Trade Kevin McKernan to Iowa Heartlanders

November 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced today that the club has traded defenseman Kevin McKernan to the Iowa Heartlanders in exchange for cash considerations.

McKernan, 28, appeared in 73 regular season games between the 2020-21 and the 2021-22 seasons for the Swamp Rabbits, but had not yet recorded a game this season. During his tenure in Greenville, the Grafton, MA native totaled 12 points (2g, 10a) and added an addition goal and an assist during the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Swamp Rabbits return home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday, November 4, for a 7:05 p.m. Opening Night rematch with the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Single Game Tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now by calling (864)-674-7825 or by visiting SwampRabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.