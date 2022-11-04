Royals' Late Game Surge Nailed Down by Wheeling

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Wheeling Nailers, 2-1, Friday, November 4th at Santander Arena. The Royals fall to 1-4-1 on the season and 1-2 at home to begin the two-game series against the Nailers. Royals goaltender Pat Nagle saved 17 of 19 shots faced in his third start of the season. Wheeling's goalie Taylor Gauthier saved 37 of 40 shots faced.

For the fifth consecutive game the Royals outshot their opponent. Tonight, Reading doubled Wheeling in shots 31 to 15 and scored one one of four power play opportunities. Wheeling scored on one of four power play chances in the game as well, except the Nailers' power play goal served as the game winner.

Forward Josh Maniscalco earned the honors of the game winner with 32 seconds remaining in the second period. A slapshot from the blue line off of an offensive zone faceoff draw sniped the top right corner of Reading's net and sent Wheeling into the third period up by a goal, 2-1. The Nailers maintained the lead for the remainder of regulation while being outshot in the second and third period by Reading 26-6 combined.

Wheeling struck first 3:22 into the game for the lone goal of the first period. Forward Sean Josling received a saucer pass from Chad Johnson while he crashed in on Reading's net. Josling deflected the puck through Maier's five-hole for his team-leading third goal of the season and lone goal of the first period.

The Royals responded with their lone goal of the game to tie the score of the power play. Charlie Gerard blasted a slapshot past Gauthier for his second goal in his second game with the Royals this season. Gerard evened the score in the second period where Reading produced a game-leading 14 shots on net in the period. Garrett McFadden and Trey Bradley earned assists on Gerard's goal. The secondary assist came as Bradley's fourth assist in the past four games.

The Nailers prevailed with two blocked shots in the final 33 seconds of regulation time where Reading had a 6-on-5 man advantage attack with Maier pulled from his net for the extra skater.

The Royals host the Nailers to close out the two-game series on Saturday, November 5th at 7:00 p.m. for Military Appreciation Night. "Touch a Truck" begins on Penn St. outside Santander Arena at 4:00 p.m. and will run up to the doors opening for general admission to enter the arena at 6:00 p.m.

