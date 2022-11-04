Everblades Set for Military Weekend vs. Icemen

ESTERO, Fla. -The Florida Everblades are gearing up for a pair of games against the Jacksonville Icemen starting on Friday, November 4th. The first of back-to-back contests in Hertz Arena, Friday's tilt is slated for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop. Both squads will be back at it the following night at 7:00 p.m.

This will be the second time the Everblades and Icemen have seen each other in a week and will have met three games in a row after Saturday's match up.

The Florida and Jacksonville game on Oct. 29th proved to be a physical one and the Blades proved victorious with a 2-0 win. The Everblades and Icemen tallied a total of 55 penalty minutes.

Goalie Cam Johnson stopped all 28 shots, while Cole Moberg and Brandon Hickey each scored their first goals with Florida in the second period to pick up the win. Dominic Franco and Cam Morrison each gathered a pair of helpers in the home opener shutout.

This weekend of games will be highlighted by Military Night on Saturday, November 5th where we salute our nation's Armed Forces presented by National Coalition for Patriots. The Blades will wear specialty military-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds going to National Coalition for Patriots.

This Friday will be the first 239 Friday of the season! Two tickets, two programs, two orders of mozzarella sticks for $39!

