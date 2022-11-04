Mariners Drop Goaltending Duel to Growlers

PORTLAND, ME - Todd Skirving broke a 1-1 tie early in the 3rd period and the Newfoundland Growlers (6-0-1) defeated the Maine Mariners (4-3-0) by a 3-1 final on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. The Growlers scored three unanswered goals after Maine initially led 1-0.

Wearing their new Boston Bruins alternate jerseys for the first time this season, the Mariners struck first when defenseman Fedor Gordeev blasted home a shot from the point, fed by Mitch Fossier at 16:49 of the opening period. Newfoundland was quick to respond when St. John's native Brent Budgell was able to tap home a deflected puck that landed to the right of Mariners netminder Francois Brassard at 17:56. Those two goals turned out to be the only scoring of the first 40 minutes.

The second period was marked by penalties, as the Growlers handed Maine four power plays, but the Mariners man advantage couldn't convert. Skirving's goal at 4:43 of the third came as a result of a James Melindy slap shot that Brassard kicked right onto his stick. The Mariners had one last power play chance with 2:35 to go that became a 6-on-4 with Brassard pulled, but Growlers netminder Luke Cavallin finished a strong performance with key saves to hold the lead. Tyler Boland added an empty net goal with just six seconds remaining.

Cavallin stopped 24 of 25 to improve to 3-0-0 while Brassard turned aside 31 of 33. Newfoundland has started the season on a seven game point streak and has still not lost in regulation.

The Mariners and Growlers go at it again tomorrow night at 6 PM. It's "TikTok Night" presented by Chick-Fil-A and a full team autograph session will follow the game. Individual game tickets can be purchased online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday games and can be purchased here. Season-long ticket plans are also still available. More information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

