Game Notes: at Idaho

November 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #6 at Idaho

11/4/22 | Idaho Centra Arena | 7:10 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: Rory Kerins had a goal and an assist, Matt Marcinew netted his fifth of the season but the Rush were beaten by the Idaho Steelheads, 3-2, Wednesday night at Idaho Central Arena. Daniil Chechelev made 33 saves on 36 shots in the loss for the Rush,

LET'S GET TO KNOW EACH OTHER: The Rush and Steelheads are one game into a stretch of six consecutive games against one another. Rapid City and Idaho tangled on Wednesday and will play Friday and Saturday night in Boise as well. Following that, both teams will travel to the Black Hills for games at The Monument Ice Arena on November 9, 11 and 12. Rapid City and Idaho will meet a total of 14 times this season, six times in Boise and eight in Rapid City. The Steelheads are tied for the most common Rush opponent this season, even with the Tulsa Oilers, who Rapid City also plays 14 times.

HIS OLD SQUAD: Rapid City head coach Scott Burt spent seven of his 13 professional seasons playing for the Steelheads and won two Kelly Cups in Idaho. Over 403 games as a Steelhead, he regis-tered 111 goals and 139 assists along with 730 penalty minutes. His number 12 jersey hangs in the rafters at Idaho Central Arena and, prior to being hired by the Rush, he spent the 2019-20 season as Idaho's assistant coach.

ONES TO WATCH: Idaho has been paced offensively this season by Ryan Dmowski, who has five goals and three assists in its five games. Colton Kehler is right behind him with five goals and two assists and extended his season-opening point streak to five games with a goal in the first period on Wednesday. In net, Jake Kupsky has made the last two starts and stopped a combined 48 of 50 shots in a pair of wins.

A HOT START: Matt Marcinew scored in the third period of Wednesday's 3-2 loss, his team-leading fifth goal of the season. Marcinew has a goal in all but one of Rapid City's games thus far this season. Marcinew's ECHL career-high is 23 goals, which he accomplished in 57 games played with the Indy Fuel during the 2020-21 season.

ODDS AND ENDS: Rapid City is a perfect 2-0-0-0 during games that are played on Fridays...the Rush have yet to outshoot an opponent this season...Daniil Chechelev has been in goal for four of Rapid City's five games this season. He is 2-2-0-0 with a 3.29 GAA and .909 SV%...Idaho scored first on Wednesday. The Rush have allowed their opponent to score first in four consecutive games.

UP NEXT: Rapid City and Idaho will meet again on Saturday night for the third game time this week. Puck drop at Idaho Central Arena is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.