Growlers Outlast Mariners 3-1
November 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers got back to winning ways on the road with a 3-1 victory against the Maine Mariners on Friday night at Cross Insurance Arena.
Brett Budgell and Tyler Boland scored for the second consecutive game while Todd Skirving's second of the season stood as the eventual game winner for the Growlers. Goaltender Luke Cavallin made 24 saves in the victory and improved his record in net for Newfoundland to 3-0-0-0.
These two teams finish their two-game set tomorrow night with puck drop set for 7:30 pm NL time.
Three Stars:
NFL - L. Cavallin
MNE - F. Brassard
NFL - O. Centazzo
