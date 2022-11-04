Mavericks Sign Goaltender Riley Morris

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Mavericks announced today the signing of goaltender Riley Morris.

Morris, 25, has one game of ECHL experience this year with the South Carolina Stingrays. Morris started on October 22 versus Norfolk, stopping 19 of 20 shots for the Stingrays.

Morris was a four-year player for Mount Royal University in his hometown of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. He played in 16 games at Mount Royal last year, finishing with an 11-3-1 record and a 3.03 GAA on the season. Morris also started five games in the postseason in 2021-22, tallying a 2.60 GAA with a .914 save percentage.

The Mavericks continue their five-game homestand this Friday and Saturday at 7:05 PM against the Utah Grizzlies. Great tickets are still available, visit kcmavericks.com or call or text 816-252-7825 to make sure you don't miss a minute of the action.

