Second Period Eruption Leads Thunder to Win vs. Allen

November 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder's Brayden Watts and Dillon Hamaliuk battle Allen Americans' Andrew Durhamon on game day

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder's Brayden Watts and Dillon Hamaliuk battle Allen Americans' Andrew Durhamon on game day(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan - Dillon Hamaliuk scored twice, Strauss Mann stopped 29 shots and Wichita began another busy weekend with a 3-2 win over Allen on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Jake Wahlin collected his first goal of the season while Mitchell Russell tallied his first point as a pro.

Both goalies shined in the first period as Mann stopped 12 shots. Luke Peressini only saw six, but made two outstanding saves to keep the game scoreless.

In the second, the Thunder offense erupted with three goals in the first seven minutes. Hamaliuk put the Thunder up 1-0 just two minutes into the period. Dylan MacPherson made a great play to drive wide and found him near the top of the crease.

Just 22 seconds later, Jake Wahlin tipped in a point-shot from Billy Constantinou and increased the lead to 2-0.

Hamaliuk recorded his second of the period at 6:42 on the power play. He took a pass from Russell and beat Peressini to make it 3-0.

Allen scored twice in the third to make it interesting. Jack Combs redirected a shot from Zach Pochiro at 6:42 on the power play to cut the lead to 3-1. Colton Hargrove put home a rebound with five seconds left to make it 3-2. Wichita held on and claimed its second-straight win against Allen.

Hamaliuk has four goals in his first two games of the season and is 4-for-4 this year shooting the puck. Wahlin tallied his first goal of the season. Constantinou has three assists in his last two games. Also picking up assists were Quinn Preston and Brayden Watts. Mitchell Russell made his pro debut, collecting a helper.

Wichita went 1-for-5 on the power play. Allen was 1-for-6 on the man advantage.

The Thunder returns to action tomorrow night to face the Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center starting at 7:05 p.m.

Wichita closes the weekend on Sunday afternoon at home against the Oilers starting at 4:05 p.m. Join us for our first Sunday Funday, presented by Boulevard Theatres. Every fan in the building will get a complimentary movie ticket. Buy tickets here.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits. Click here to learn more.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.