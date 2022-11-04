Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Ghost Pirates (7:05pm)

November 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (2-2-1-0) vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates (4-0-0-0)

November 4, 2022 | 7:05 PM |Regular Season Game #6

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

Referees: Marc-Olivier Phaneuf (23)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Terry Wicklum (98)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS GHOST PIRATES SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (0-0-1-0) Home: (0-0-1-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

October 22, 2022 - Greenville 4 vs Savannah 5 OT

Next Meeting:

November 5, 2022 - Greenville at Savannah

All-Time Record:

(0-0-1-0)

QUICK BITS

GIVING IT A GO AGAINST THE GLADIATORS:

The Rabbits headed to Atlanta for their first road game of the season, but ultimately left in defeat on Tuesday night. The Swamp Rabbits fell behind early as Brandon Schultz netted the Gladiators first goal halfway through the first period which was followed by another at the start of the second. Tyler Parks kept the offensive attack of the Rabbits quiet up until a late second period goal from Alex Ierullo, bringing the deficit to one. After several solid chances in the third period, the Rabbits failed to slip a tying goal past Parks, leading to a 2-1 Gladiators victory.

SCOUTING THE GHOST PIRATES:

In their first season in the league, the Savannah Ghost Pirates have started in the best way possible, as they are currently undefeated (4-0) heading into Friday night's matchup with the Swamp Rabbits. The team is led by rookie forward Pat Guay, who leads the team with 7 points (3g, 4a) through four games. The Ghost Pirates are third in the league in offensive production, with an average of 4.75 goals per game. Savannah utilizes two goalies (Hanson, Papirny) who both have two wins on the season thus far.

INCOMING INAMOTO:

Defenseman Tyler Inamoto was assigned to the Swamp Rabbit on Thursday from the Ontario Reign and prepares for his rookie season. The Illinois native recorded two games with the Reign last season after signing from the University of Wisconsin. While playing with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, Inamoto was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers.

ALEX IS CRUISING:

Alex Ierullo continues to impress through the first five games of the campaign, totaling 4 points (2g 2a) and recording the lone Swamp Rabbit goal in Tuesday night's loss to Atlanta. He has earned a point in each of the last three games, achieving his first multi-point game of the season against the South Carolina Stingrays on October 29th.

"MAX"IMUM EFFORT:

Max Martin is near the top of the rankings for defenseman at the start of the season, where he is currently tied for second in assists (4). Martin is also tied for sixth in total points for all defenseman (4) through the first five games. Three of his four assists came against the Stingrays last Saturday, in a 9-3 victory. Martin is battling against Savannah defenseman Connor Corcoran (0-4-4) atop the rankings with both looking to add to their point totals on Friday night.

NON-STOP NIKITA:

Nikita Pavlychev continues to be a big part (literally) of the Swamp Rabbit success, as he added yet another point, an assist, to his stat line on Tuesday night against the Gladiators. He still leads the team in total points (6) with 4 goals and 2 assists through the first five contests of the season. Pavlychev is averaging 1.20 points per game and has scored at least one point in four of the first five games.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

After Friday night's game against the Ghost Pirates, the two teams head to Savannah to face each other again on Saturday night for the Ghost Pirates' first ever home game. Following that contest, the Swamp Rabbits will head back home for a matchup against the Jacksonville Icemen next Thursday night. The Icemen are currently 2-2 through four games, with their last contest being a 2-0 loss against the reigning Kelly Cup champions, the Florida Everblades.

