Wright Delivers OT Game Winner in Grizzlies' 4-3 Victory

Independence, Missouri - Cameron Wright scored the game winning goal 2:04 into overtime as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Kansas City Mavericks 4-3 on a Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Wright ended the night with 1 goal and 2 assists.

Kansas City scored first as captain Nick Pastujov scored his 4th of the season 19:13 into the contest. The Mavericks led 1-0 after 1 period, outshooting Utah 11 to 5.

Tyler Penner redirected a Cameron Wright shot 2:02 into the second period to get the Grizzlies on the board. 2 minutes 10 seconds later Ben Tardif scored on a one-timer from the right circle for his first goal of the season. Andrew Nielsen extended the Utah lead 8:45 in on a one-timer from the slot. The Grizz led 3-1 after 2 periods. Both teams had 13 shots in the frame.

KC's Jake McLaughlin took a shot that got redirected by Pascal Laberge 10:21 into the third period to cut into the Utah lead. McLaughlin tied the game with a power play goal 16:50 in. Mavericks went 1 for 5 on the power play. Utah was 0 for 2. The score was tied 3-3 after regulation. Both teams took 11 shots in the third period.

Wright's game winner was the only shot taken by either side in the extra period. Both of Wright's goals this season have been game winners.

Goaltender Garrett Metcalf played in his first regular season game since March 12, 2022 and he got the win as he saved 32 of 35. Metcalf is 3-1 all-time vs Kansas City. Dillon Kelley saved 26 of 30 for Kansas City in the loss.

The Grizzlies are now 2-2 on the current 8 game road trip. Their record goes to 3-3 on the season. Kansas City falls to 3-1-1. The rubber match of the 3 game series is on Saturday night at 6:05 pm mountain time. You can watch the game on FloSports and listen to it on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

3 stars

1. Cameron Wright (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +2, 3 shots. GWG in overtime.

2. Andrew Nielsen (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2, 3 shots.

3. Ben Tardif (Utah) - 1 goal. +1. 3 shots.

