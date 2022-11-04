Game Day Preview; Americans at Wichita, 7:05 PM

November 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), face the Wichita Thunder tonight for the fourth time in five games this season. The Americans are 2-1-0, coming off a 2-1 loss last Sunday at CUTX Event Center. The Americans won the only meeting in Wichita on October 22nd 5-3.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 11/9/22 vs. Utah Grizzlies.

Senators assign defenseman to Allen: The Ottawa Senators, the Allen Americans NHL affiliate, assigned defenseman Zachary Massicotte to the Americans from the AHL Belleville Senators. Massicotte will make his professional debut tonight. The Shawinigan, PQ resident turned 21 in March. He played his junior hockey in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Shawinigan Cataractes and Rimouski Oceanic.

Flodell to miss Friday Night's Game: Americans goalie Logan Flodell, property of the Ottawa Senators, will miss Friday night's game against Wichita due to injury. Flodell is 1-1, with his only win coming against Wichita on Oct 22nd. Flodell was in the net for last Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Thunder in Allen. The Americans will have an E-Bug backing up Luke Peressini in Friday night's game.

Asuchak expected to miss significant time:Allen's Spencer Asuchak was activated last week and completed his two-game suspension for Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions while serving as a non-uniform assistant coach in the October 22nd game in Wichita. Asuchak suffered a lower body injury in the Americans opening night game in Tulsa on October 21st. He is expected to be out of the Allen lineup until after the New Year.

Combs enters tonight's game with a four-game point streak: Jack Combs had the lone goal last Sunday in the Americans 2-1 loss to Wichita. Combs extended his point streak to four games, and his goal streak to two games. The veteran forward is tied with two others for the team lead in scoring with four points.

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans:

Home: 1-1

Away: 1-1

Overall: 2-2

Last 10: 2-2

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (2) Zach Pochiro and three others

Assists: (4) Liam Finlay

Points: (5) Liam Finlay

+/-: (+3) Zach Pochiro and four others

PIM: (20) Jackson Leppard

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 1-1

Road: 1-1

Overall: 2-2

Last 10: 2-2

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (3) Brayden Watts

Assists: (4) Billy Constantinou

Points: (5) Brayden Watts

+/-: (+3) Barret Kirwin

PIM: (17) Zack Hoffman

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.