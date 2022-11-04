Lions vs Thunder at 7 PM at Colisée Vidéotron

The Lions face the Adirondack Thunder tonight for the first time this season and head coach Éric Bélanger will be back behind the bench after he was forced to miss the previous game due to COVID-19. We're looking forward to watching two hungry teams go at it as both will be looking to rebound after difficult starts: The Lions will want to stop their losing streak which currently stands at four (and in so doing record the team's first win at Colisée Vidéotron this season) while the Thunder are out to win their first game of the year. Trois-Rivières will also be counting on some reinforcements as the Rocket assigned forwards Pierrick Dubé and Brennan Saulnier to the Lions, and there's no doubt these two players will be able to provide added spark to the team's offence.

Players to watch

Pierrick Dubé will play his first game in a Lions uniform this season after a brief stint with the Laval Rocket. The forward was dominant in the QMJHL last season, with impressive 32-31-63 totals in 50 games. He scored the winning goal in overtime in Game 5 against the Charlottetown Islanders to give the Shawinigan Cataractes their first President's Cup.

The Thunder's Noah Corson - former Canadien Shayne's son - is having a great start to the season with four points in four games. The Adirondack forward also had a strong 2021-22 season, with 24-31-55 totals in 57 games.

