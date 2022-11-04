Royals Host Nailers in First of Back-To-Back Faceoffs at Home

READING, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a two-game series against the Wheeling Nailers on Friday, November 4th at 7:00 p.m. EST at Santander Arena.

Reading improved to 1-3-1 on the season after defeating Indy in their previous game, 3-2, on Sunday, October 30th at Santander Arena. Each team scored in the opening period. For Reading, Six of their eleven goals this season have been scored in the first period. A two-goal third period for the Royals provided Reading their first lead of the series against Indy. A shorthanded goal scored by defenseman Adam Karashik tied the game early into the third period and forward Charlie Gerard scored the game winning goal.

Reading is tied for fourth place in the North Division with Trois-Riviéres. Reading has played one less game than the Lions as both teams hoist three points on the young season. Maine holds third place in the division with a .667 win percentage while the top two teams in the North Division and Eastern Conference, Worcester and Newfoundland, command first and second respectively. The Railers defeated the Growlers in overtime on Wednesday, November 2nd to improve to 6-0 and hold first place in both standings. Norfolk sits in sixth place with a .167 point percentage while Adirondack is 0-4 in last place.

The Nailers are 1-3 heading into their first road game of the season. Like Reading, Wheeling captured their first win of the season in their last game. A shutout victory over the Iowa Heartlanders, 2-0, snapped Wheeling's three-game losing streak to open the season.

The Nailers hold sixth place in the Central Division. They sit at 13th in the Western Conference with only winless Iowa behind them in the conference standings Second-year forward Cam Hausinger and rookie Brooklyn Kalmikov lead the Nailers with four points, all as assists. Rookie goaltender Taylor Gauthier earned his first professional career victory with a 20-save shutout against Iowa on Sunday, October 30th.

Royals forward Max Newton is tied for eight among rookies with five points (2 G, 3 A) while Kalmikov is tied for second among rookies with four assists.

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the home opener series:

Player Streaks:

Forward Max Newton is on a four-game point streak (2 G, 3 A).

Milestones:

Rookie Forward Yvan Mongo scored his first professional career goal in the home opener against the Fuel on Saturday, October 29th.

Rookie Forward Shane Sellar scored his first professional career goal in the series finale against Indy on Sunday, October 30th.

Rookie defenseman Will MacKinnon earned his first multi-point game of his professional career (2 A) in the series finale against Indy on Sunday, October 30th.

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Upcoming Games:

Oktoberfest - Nov. 4 vs. Wheeling

Celebrate German heritage and terrific food and drink at Santander Arena

Giveaway is a pretzel on the house

Military Appreciation / Touch a Truck - Nov. 5 vs. Wheeling

Honor veterans and active duty men and women who have served and are currently serving in the United States military

"Touch a Truck" vehicles available to hop in and see on Penn St. before the game

Giveaway is a Royals Fanny Pack

La Noche de Los Royales presented by Anewalk Landscape Contracting - Nov. 18 vs. Adirondack

Celebrate Latin American culture with Latin dance groups and music at Santander Arena

Specialty Latin America themed jerseys

4 for $60 Ticket Deal

Four-Game Plan

Join the Reading Royals for FOUR of our biggest games of the year at home! Four-game plan ticket package includes tickets to the following specialty games:

Affiliation Night - January 28th @7:00 p.m.

Pink in the Rink - February 4th @7:00 p.m.

St. Hattrick's Day - March 18th @7:00 p.m.

Fandemonium - April 15th @7:00 p.m.

In addition to a ticket to each game, you will get a burger and soda per ticket, as well as a Royals hat. Contact the Royals front office for pricing details. Quantities are limited so reserve your seat now!

