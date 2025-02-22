Smereck Gets OT Game Winner Against Kalamazoo
February 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Kalamazoo Wings on Labatt Hockey Night in Toledo in overtime with a final score of 3-2.
How it Happened:
Kalamazoo started off strong with a breakaway goal just 1:12 in.
Toledo had the man advantage and were able to capitalize with a tip in goal from Mitch Lewandowski. Sam Craggs and Carson Bantle assisted the power play goal.
Through the remainder of the first and the entirety of the second period, the score remained 1-1. However, the game was nothing short of entertaining with heavy physicality and high intensity.
At 9:36 of the third, the K-Wings took the lead. That lead was short-lived when Carson Bantle lit the lamp 21 seconds later, assisted by Griffin Ness and Matt Anderson.
The game remained tied and headed into overtime.
Overtime didn't last long when Jalen Smereck scored just 10 seconds in and gave the Walleye the hard-fought win.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
1. TOL - J. Smereck (GWG)
2. TOL - C. Bantle (1G, 1A)
3. TOL - C. Gylander (30 SVS)
What's Next:
The Walleye will finish out the weekend tomorrow evening against the Iowa Heartlanders for Kids Takeover Night. Puck drop is set for 5:15 p.m.
