Third Period Rally Pushes Thunder Past Steelheads

February 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder's Jay Dickman congratulated by team

BOISE, ID - Wichita climbed back from a third-period deficit and earned a 5-3 victory over Idaho on Friday night at Idaho Central Arena.

Down 3-2 early in the third, the Thunder scored three-straight times and improved to 3-0-0 in the season-series against the Steelheads.

Jay Dickman led the way with a pair of goals while Peter Bates, Nolan Burke and Kobe Walker each had two points. Trevor Gorsuch grabbed the win, stopping 40 shots.

Just 55 seconds into the game, Joe Carroll fired a shot along the ice from the left circle to make it 1-0.

Brendan Hoffman tied it at one with two minutes to go in the first. He fired a pass towards the crease. The puck was accidentally kicked in past Gorsuch by a Thunder defenseman.

In the second, T.J. Lloyd re-gained the lead for Wichita. He fired a one-timer from the left circle past Ben Kraws at 9:04 to make it 2-1.

At 13 minutes, Connor MacEachern tied the game at two. He stole a loose puck near the Idaho line, raced down on a breakaway and beat Gorsuch for his 21st of the season.

Early in the third, MacEachern recorded his second of the game and gave the Steelheads their first lead. He walked along the goal line and stuffed it past Gorsuch for his 22nd marker of the year.

Less than two minutes later, Walker tied the game at three. Bates made a great play in the slot. He found Walker at the top of the crease for a redirection to make it 3-3.

Dickman potted the eventual game-winner at 9:42. Carroll tried to jam the puck in at the right post. Kraws made a leg-pad save, but the rebound flew towards the slot. Dickman batted it out of mid-air and slid it into the open net.

Idaho pulled Kraws with two minutes to go in the game. Wade Murphy was called for a hook as he tugged on the stick of Walker to prevent an empty-net goal.

Dickman tacked on his 23rd of the season at 19:06 into an open cage to close the scoring.

Wichita earned just its fourth win all-time at Idaho Central Arena. The Thunder push their winning streak to three and remain tied for second with 64 points.

Dickman takes over the team-lead with 55 points. He has at least two points in three-straight games. Bates added two assists, giving him at least two points in his last three. Carroll extended his point-streak to seven games and has goals in back-to-back outings. Burke finished with two helpers and has five points in his last three. Walker had a goal and an assist, giving him points in his last nine.

Wichita went 1-for-3 on the power play. Idaho was also 1-for-3 on the man advantage.

The two teams play tomorrow night for the final time this season with the opening faceoff dropping at 8:10 p.m.

