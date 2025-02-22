Thunder End Skid with 3-1 Victory over Lions

February 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder celebrates a score

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder celebrates a score(Adirondack Thunder)

TROIS-RIVIERES - Tyler Brennan made 29 saves, and Darian Skeoch scored his first of the year as the Adirondack Thunder ended an eight-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Saturday evening in front of 2,313 at Colisée Vidéotron.

After no scoring through the first 20 minutes, Darian Skeoch netted his first of the year to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead in the second. Skeoch took the puck at the point and sent it through traffic, beating goaltender Hunter Jones on his left side. The goal was Skeoch's first of the year with the lone assist from T.J. Friedmann.

Adirondack added to the lead in the third period as Ryan Conroy scored his seventh goal of the year at 8:45 of the final frame. Conroy picked up a rebound off the pad of goaltender Hunter Jones and sent it through his legs for a 2-0 lead. Kishaun Gervais and Ryan Nolan were awarded assists.

Trois-Rivieres broke up the shutout bid with the net empty late in the third period as Justin Ducharme beat goaltender Tyler Brennan with the extra attacker on the ice. The goal was Ducharme's fifth of the year from Israel Mianscum and Morgan Adams-Moisan and came with 3:03 left in the third period and Adirondack's lead was 2-1.

After pulling the goalie again, Alex Young sent the puck into the empty net to give Adirondack a 3-1 lead. The goal was Young's ninth of the year from Ryan Francis and the Thunder held on for the win, ending an eight-game losing streak.

Tyler Brennan denied 29 of 30 shots in the victory.

Adirondack remains on the road to face the Lions tomorrow at 3 p.m.

The Thunder return home March 7, 8 and 9 against the Wheeling Nailers. Enjoy drink special on Friday and Saturday, and Saturday is Country Night with a Michelob Ultra / Thunder koozie giveaway to the first 1,000 fans 21 and up. In addition, the Thunder will wear country-themed jerseys.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

