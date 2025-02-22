Nailers Flip Script To Shut Out Oilers

February 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







WHEELING, W. Va- Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 2-0 to the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia on Saturday night.

Eli Lieffers scored his first of the weekend to put the Nailers up 1-0, tipping a point shot from Aiden Sutter 7:16 into action. Mats Lindgren extended Wheeling lead to 2-0 with 2:38 left in the frame, beating Luke Lush with a pinpoint shot from the left point on the power play. Wheeling recorded 16 shots in the first period, just one less than their total in the first game of the series.

The Oilers outshot the Nailers 18-2 in period two, but Sergei Murashov stopped all 18 opportunities, keeping it a 2-0 game headed into the third period.

Reid Petryk roofed the puck in the final 90 seconds with the extra attacker on, but the goal was called off due to a faceoff infraction. Wheeling held on for a 2-0 win.

The Oilers head to Fort Wayne, Indiana for the final regular season meeting with the Komets tomorrow, Feb. 23 at 4:00 p.m.

--

