Nailers Flip Script To Shut Out Oilers
February 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
WHEELING, W. Va- Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 2-0 to the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia on Saturday night.
Eli Lieffers scored his first of the weekend to put the Nailers up 1-0, tipping a point shot from Aiden Sutter 7:16 into action. Mats Lindgren extended Wheeling lead to 2-0 with 2:38 left in the frame, beating Luke Lush with a pinpoint shot from the left point on the power play. Wheeling recorded 16 shots in the first period, just one less than their total in the first game of the series.
The Oilers outshot the Nailers 18-2 in period two, but Sergei Murashov stopped all 18 opportunities, keeping it a 2-0 game headed into the third period.
Reid Petryk roofed the puck in the final 90 seconds with the extra attacker on, but the goal was called off due to a faceoff infraction. Wheeling held on for a 2-0 win.
The Oilers head to Fort Wayne, Indiana for the final regular season meeting with the Komets tomorrow, Feb. 23 at 4:00 p.m.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
--
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 22, 2025
- Swamp Rabbits Gain Point on Military Appreciation Weekend Kickoff - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Railers Split Weekend in Savannah with 4-2 Win - Worcester Railers HC
- GM & Head Coach Tad O'Had Now Two Wins from Franchise Record as Mavericks Sweep Allen 2-1 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Swamp Rabbits Gain Point on "Military Appreciation Weekend" Kickoff - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Smereck Gets OT Game Winner Against Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Fuel Beat Bison in Saturday Overtime Game - Indy Fuel
- Blades Fall 6-2 to Tahoe - Florida Everblades
- Stead Shuts Out Mariners In Front Of Sellout Crowd - Norfolk Admirals
- Komets Rally But Fall Short 4-3 in Overtime to Reading - Fort Wayne Komets
- Knight Monsters Bite Back in Game 3, Defeat Everblades 6-2 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Murashov Top Dog in 2-0 Wheeling Win - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings Impress in Walleye OT Defeat, Earn 5-of-6 Points on Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nailers Flip Script To Shut Out Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Admirals Return Favor, Shut Out Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Silvester Scores Power-Play Goal in Return to the Lineup as Glads Take Down Stingrays 2-1 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Gladiators Snap Stingrays' Five-Game Win Streak - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder End Skid with 3-1 Victory over Lions - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 22 - ECHL
- Kyler Kupka Signs PTO with AHL's Calgary Wranglers - South Carolina Stingrays
- Christian Hausinger Dealt to Utah - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Charlie Wright Recalled to Coachella Valley - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rush to Reveal Military Appreciation Night Jersey Thursday at Hangar Pub - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Celebrate Being Back Home with a Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Thunder Finishes Regular Season Series Tonight against Steelheads - Wichita Thunder
- Goaltender Ryan Fanti Recalled to Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day #49 - Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 22, 2025 at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Americans Play KC for the Final Time this Season - Allen Americans
- Third Period Rally Pushes Thunder Past Steelheads - Wichita Thunder
- Gratton Scores Twice, Purpura Saves 35 in Royals' Rout of Komets, 4-2 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.